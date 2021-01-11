ALMERIA arrests for Immigration and Human Trafficking during 2020.

The National Police presented the 2020 data showing that during the year 63 arrests had been made in relation to crimes regarding Irregular Immigration Networks and Human Trafficking.

-- Advertisement --



The FRONTEX Agency worked alongside the police and arrests were made for bringing people into Spain, and endangering life in the process, mainly using boats in bad condition.

There were also 41 arrests for social security fraud, where individuals had obtained benefits whilst working without having waited the correct amount of time to claim.

Additionally, around 30 women were rescued that had been unwillingly forced into prostitution.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Almeria Arrests for Immigration and Human Trafficking”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.