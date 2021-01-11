ALICANTE hospitality industry threatens legal action over lockdown restrictions

Hoteliers in Alicante have warned that they will take legal action against the Minister of Health, and by extension, the rest of the government, if the president of the Valencian Community, Ximo Puig, does not outline concrete plans to provide aid to the ailing hospitality sector. Representatives have given a deadline of January 18 before they file equity claims over the losses suffered due to restrictions implemented during the coronavirus pandemic, the latest of which forces bars and restaurants in the region to close at 5pm.

-- Advertisement --



In a press conference at the Casa de la Festa in Alicante, the three main hospitality associations, Apeha, Alroa and Ara, insisted that the sector is “sinking.”

“We are talking about a covert shutdown, it’s what they do every time the data goes off. They send the message that the hospitality industry is the culprit and, in return, they give us symbolic and ridiculous aid. Our accounts are at zero”, Javier Galdeano, from Alroa, pointed out.

From Aphea, Paco Cano stressed that the hospitality sector “has stoically endured all the limitations imposed since the beginning of the pandemic.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Alicante Hospitality Threatens Legal Action”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.