ACTING Australian PM Calls US Capitol Attack ‘Unfortunate’ And Blasts Twitter For ‘Censoring’ Trump



Michael McCormack, Australia’s acting PM, speaking on Monday morning (January 11) with ABC Radio National on Monday, described the attack and riots last Wednesday in Washington at the US Capitol as’ unfortunate’, and attempted to draw a comparison with the protests carried out last year by the Black Lives Matter movement, and also went on to condemn Twitter for what he called the ‘censorship’ of Trump.

-- Advertisement --



McCormack was standing in for PM Scott Morrison, who is on leave, who had been heavily criticised over his comments last week when asked his thoughts about the rioting, where Morrison had condemned the rioters, calling their actions ‘terribly distressing’ and ‘violent’, while refusing to blame Trump for inciting the violence.

The acting PM continued, It is unfortunate that we have seen the events at Capitol Hill, that we’ve seen in recent days, similar to those race riots that we saw around the country last year These are unfortunate events, and of course many people don’t remember how you rode the horse, they remember how you dismount the horse. And it is unfortunate that this has occurred”.

He added, “But as far as Donald Trump and his presidency is concerned, and the last few days of his administration, well that’s entirely a matter for the United States of America”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Acting Australian PM Calls US Capitol Attack ‘Unfortunate’ And Blasts Twitter For ‘Censoring’ Trump”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.