Alphonso David, the President of the largest LGBTQ rights group, The Human Rights Campaign, commented on Twitter, “This type of discriminatory language causes real harm, and there is no place for it in sports. We must continue to work for greater inclusion and acceptance”.

-- Advertisement --



__________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “World No3 Golfer Justin Thomas Apologises For Homophobic Slur After Missing A Putt”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.