WORLD No3 Golfer Justin Thomas Apologises For Homophobic Slur After Missing A Putt on the fourth hole at Kapalua, Hawaii
Justin Thomas, World golf’s No3 ranked player, has apologised today (Sunday, January 10) for voicing a homophobic slur towards himself, picked up by television microphones, after he missed a putt at the fourth hole of the Kapalua course in Hawaii, during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Thomas told ‘Golf Channel’ when interviewed after the game, “There’s just no excuse. I’m an adult, I’m a grown man. There’s absolutely no reason for me to say anything like that. It’s terrible. I’m extremely embarrassed. It’s not who I am. It’s not the kind of person that I am. But it’s … unfortunately I did it, and I have to own up to it, and I’m very apologetic”.
A spokesman for the PGA, golf’s governing body, said, “As he expressed after his round, we agree that Justin’s comment was unacceptable”, and now Thomas will be expecting a fine of some kind.
Alphonso David, the President of the largest LGBTQ rights group, The Human Rights Campaign, commented on Twitter, “This type of discriminatory language causes real harm, and there is no place for it in sports. We must continue to work for greater inclusion and acceptance”.