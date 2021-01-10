Woman Tasered Then Arrested After Two Men Found Dead at House in East London

Woman Tasserd Then Arrested After Two Men Found Dead at House in East London.

Police were called to the residential address in Tavistock Gardens at 4.30 am on Sunday (January 10) following reports of a “disturbance”, Met Police said. Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service paramedics and found two men who were seriously injured. Despite the efforts of emergency services, both men died at the scene. Next of kin haven’t yet been informed.

The 28-year-old woman was also found at the property with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say they were forced into using a Taser on the woman who was trying to resist arrest. She is now in back in police custody after being taken to hospital where she received treatment for her injuries.

A crime scene is in place and Detectives at the Met Police’s Specialist Crime Command say they will investigate the deaths.

