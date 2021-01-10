WOMAN arrested for ‘not leaving bench’ as she denies the existence of Covid

Police officers in Bournemouth were forced to cuff a Covid-denier when she refused to get up off a bench at the beach on Sunday, January 10. An anti-lockdown protest had allegedly taken place in the same area earlier in the day prompting police to clear the beach.

In video clips posted to social media, the woman was heard saying: ‘I don’t believe in this virus, you cannot prove it exists and yet you’re exerting your force. Prove to me it exists and I’ll go home now.’

As police handcuffed the woman, she added that she hadn’t ‘broken the law’ and was simply ‘sitting on a bench’.

Outraged passers-by also took a pop at the arresting officers, with one woman exclaiming:

‘This is disgusting, what are you doing? What was this poor woman doing?’

Another added: ‘Why are her hands behind her back?’ as the person filming the incident said to the police: ‘You’ve got to choose your side’.

