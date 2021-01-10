William Shakespeare’s Hamlet But With A Difference

WILLIAM Shakespeare’s Hamlet comes to the Romea Theatre in Murcia on Thursday, January 21, but with a difference.

The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark, often shortened to Hamlet, is Shakespeare’s longest play, with 30,557 words and his masterpiece is being adapted in Murcia… using puppets!

William Shakespeare’s tragedy, written sometime between 1599 and 1601, is being portrayed by puppets, which according to director, Jaume Policarpo, is “because they look at us from the outside and are porous to transcendent forces.”

Jaume Policarpo continued: “We want to try to do the most difficult in the simplest way because at this point in the game it is much easier for us to find beauty in the simplest things, depth in the clearest words, and truth in the purest impulses. And Hamlet is precisely that: true theatre born of the noblest impulse.”

If you want to view this unique take on an old classic then please visit www.mgticket.com to order your ticket. The show costs €10 and starts at 7 pm.

