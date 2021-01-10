WHOOPI GOLDBERG Wants Doctor Who Role But BBC Bosses Turned Her Down for the iconic role



Whoopi Goldberg, the 65-year-old actress, and chat show host has a real desire to be the first American Doctor Who, after hearing that Jodie Whittaker will leave the role later this year at the end of the next series, and has even spoken with Tom Baker, who played the fourth Doctor Who.

-- Advertisement --



Speaking with The Daily Star, Whoopi said, “I was lucky enough to speak to Tom Baker about it, he’s the Doctor I know best. For me, Tom Baker was the best Doctor. Of course, the younger Doctors are good, but when it comes to the older Doctors, it was always Tom Baker for me. I wanted to be the first female Doctor, but they have one. I said to him, ‘I love the idea of an American Doctor Who’, I’m still trying to do it”.

The star of ‘Sister Act’, and ‘Ghost’ told another Doctor, David Tennant, during a podcast, how she contacted BBC bosses in 2019, asking to be the first female doctor, but they turned her down, “I wanted to be the first female Doctor. We don’t have a Doctor Who. We don’t have that character who is travelling through dimension and time, and being an observer, sometimes a hindrance, sometimes a help. The idea of that just so made me happy. But they were like, ”Um, no.” So I was like, ‘OK, I’m cool, I understand'”.

________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Whoopi Goldberg Wants Doctor Who Role But BBC Bosses Turned Her Down”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.