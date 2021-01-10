Valencia Records highest Daily Covid Infections Since Start Of Pandemic

VALENCIA sets a new record and records the highest daily Covid infections since the start of the pandemic

The community of Valencia has set a grim new record as it registered 1,943 new coronavirus cases within 24 hours on Saturday, January 9 – the highest number of new cases the region has since March 2020, right at the beginning of this pandemic. According to data from the Conselleria de Sanidad Universal and Salud Publica, the previous day saw 1,354 new cases, so the daily numbers are jumping drastically.

According to experts, the Christmas period has had a very detrimental, if not entirely unexpected, effect on the evolution of the health crisis in Spain. In the first week of January, no day dropped below 1,000 cases, and in all the initial seven days of the new year saw a 92 per cent increase in Covid infections from the previous week.

In total, 6,240 new cases were reported in the Valencia Community since January 1; 1,943 were reported in Alicante province, 3,637 in Valencia and 652 in Castellon.

On a small positive, the number of people admitted to hospitals with coronavirus has dropped slightly, from 758 to 747. Nevertheless, this figure is still one of the highest it has been since the beginning of the pandemic, rivalling March and April 2020 for hospital admissions.

With this in mind, the president of the Valencian Community has refused to dismiss the possibility of home confinement, warning that “nothing can be ruled out; we are going to live some extraordinarily complicated weeks.”

