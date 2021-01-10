Vaccination priorities

PILAR DE LA HORADADA was the first municipality in the area to vaccinate all of its healthcare staff against Covid-19.

This included the municipal employees who are concierges at the health centres in outlying districts, the town hall announced.

First to get the jab was Juan Carlos Santos, nursing coordinator at the principal health centre, while Andres Martinez was the first of the municipal employees.

Pilar de la Horadada mayor Jose Maria Perez and Health councillor Nieves Moreno were present to watch as they received the first doses of the vaccine, prompting them to describe it as “a very special day.”

Not far very far away in Orihuela Costa, Pamela Sullivan, who is 98, was the first person to receive the vaccine at the Savia Residence for the Elderly where Juan Jose Paredes was its first member of staff to get the anti-Covid shot.

Meanwhile in Valencia, the Generalitat’s Education chief Vicent Marza passed on a message to the Health department from teaching staff at the region’s schools who have asked to be considered “priority personnel” in receiving the vaccine.

