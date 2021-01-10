UK records the highest number of Covid deaths in seven months

In another black day for the UK, a further 573 Covid-related deaths have been reported on Sunday, January 10 – the highest Sunday death toll in seven months. Tragically, a total number of fatalities in the UK since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic now stands at 65,972. Experts warn that the horrific numbers could be an after-effect of the Christmas period, when restrictions were relaxed slightly.

-- Advertisement --



Covid experts Sage have warned that the strict Tier 4 lockdown in place in the UK may not be enough to tackle the current upward surge, as the country struggles also to keep the new, more contagious mutant strain of Covid at bay. According to Sage, the R rate has risen as high as 1.4 in some areas following the Christmas celebrations.

Sage member Anthony Costello, a professor of global health at UCL, told The Mirror: “We are in a national crisis with a pandemic out of control.

He went on: “We have to take this really seriously – that’s what Asian states did.

“The longer we allow it to go on transmitting, the quicker we are going to get a resistant virus to a vaccine, then we are in real doo-doo.”

The grim message comes as Health Secretary Matt Hancock has vowed to vaccinate every adult in the country by the autumn, with 200,000 jabs being administered every day.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK Records Highest Covid Deaths In Seven Months”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.