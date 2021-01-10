UK Government ‘Spineless’ For REJECTING 90-day Visa-Free Travel- Say Musicians.

The government has been called “spineless” after a report it rejected a deal with the EU that would have given musicians visa-free touring on the continent. This deal would have saved acts from expensive and potentially prohibitive post-Brexit bureaucracy.

Despite the government’s claim, Brussels had rejected an “ambitious” reciprocal touring arrangement, an EU source revealed that it was the UK that refused to accept European acts having 90-days of visa-free travel.

The unnamed source, who was said to be close to the negotiations, was reported as saying that in “agreements with third countries, that [work] visas are not required for musicians. We tried to include it, but the UK said no”.

The government was accused of lying about the negotiations by the source, who said the UK refused to agree because they said “they were ending freedom of movement.” The Department of Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) had released a statement that said the UK had “pushed for a more ambitious agreement with the EU”, which would have covered musicians but its “proposals were rejected by the EU.”

