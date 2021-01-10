U.S. Covid-19 Cases Hit 22 Million As Scientists Track New Variant Strain.

The U.S. surpassed 22 million coronavirus cases Friday, Jan. 8 and set a record for new cases in a single day. The records come as cases and deaths reach new highs in the United Kingdom after a new mutant strain of Covid-19 was detected there. At least 50 cases of the more contagious variant have been identified so far in the U.S.

The U.S. reported 269,420 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, a new record. Two states also set new daily highs: Maine with 41 deaths and New York with 18,687 cases. There have been more than 369,000 deaths in the U.S.

As cases and deaths climb, American scientists are working around-the-clock to determine how widespread the U.K. variant is. Since the strain was found late last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has promised to ramp up genetic sequencing in the U.S., which is required to find new strains.

A spokesperson for the CDC said the agency is working with state health officials and academic and public health laboratories to double the number of samples sequenced every week. In the U.K., the strain is pushing hospitals to their breaking points.

