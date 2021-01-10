Twitter Suspends Account of French MP for Impersonating Trump

A FRENCH lawmaker has had his Twitter count suspended after he allegedly changed his username and profile picture to impersonate Donald Trump.

Joachim Son-Forget, an MP representing French citizens in Switzerland and Liechtenstein, allegedly changed his Twitter username and profile picture to impersonate the outgoing controversial US President.

Twitter permanently suspended Donald Trump’s account for “the risk of further incitement of violence” following the siege of the US Capitol building on Wednesday by some of his supporters. Just hours after the ban, Son-Forget’s account transformed to resemble to US President’s.

He allegedly made a series of tweets under this new fake identity, including one simply reading “HELP”. The MP claims his account was hacked, though he was accused in April 2020 of impersonating French President Emmanuel Macron on Twitter.

Over several hours, Son-Forget allegedly posted several tweets under Macron’s name and profile picture including one that endorsed Donald Trump’s conspiracy theory that the coronavirus was deliberately unleashed on the world by China.

In 2018 he was kicked out of Macron’s En Marche! party for posting a series of sexist tweets about a female French senator. In February 2020 he was also implicated in the publication of graphic private images that derailed the electoral hopes of Paris mayor candidate Benjamin Grivraux, which some analysts believe may have been a coordinated “kompromat” campaign of Russian influence.

