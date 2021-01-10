Traveller’s Rescued From Overturned Bus In Spain’s Zaragoza

TRAVELLERS rescued from overturned bus on icy roads in Spain’s Zaragoza

Firefighters had to rescue the driver and passengers of a bus which overturned due to the snow and ice brought on by Storm Filomena in Zaragoza on Saturday night, January 9. The accident occurred on the icy A-23 highway at around 10:30pm and miraculously none of the passengers were injured, though the driver was transferred to the Zuera health centre to be treated for minor injuries.

Sources from the Zaragoza Provincial Council reported that the bus lost control on a straight section of the road due to the treacherous conditions of the surface, and ended up overturning on the median.

Firefighters had to break the front window of the bus to rescue the trapped passengers and driver.

