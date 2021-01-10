Then as now in Callosa de Segura

TOWN HALLS and charities have ensured that in this difficult holiday season, children from disadvantaged families would still have presents.

But Callosa de Segura’s municipal archive revealed that in 1955 the town hall also took steps to ensure that no child was disappointed on January 6 when presents were traditionally exchanged.

According to handwritten minutes from January 3 that year, the mayor proposed that the Corporation should give money to the head of the local school to be spent “on acquiring toys for the children on poor families” on the Day of the Three Kings and “as in other years” organise a street parade.

