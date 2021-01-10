The Orballo Jazz Band Concert Swings Into Alicante

THE Orballo Jazz Band Concert swings into the Playas Community Social Centre in Alicante on Friday, January 15 for FREE.

The social centre located on Avda. Costablanca, 19, welcomes the legendary jazz and swing band led by guitarist Manu Rodríguez for a swinging concert at 6.30 pm.

The band, which began its journey at the end of the 90s, originally in a quartet formation, have performed in a trio formation for a long time, however, this concert brings the quartet back together and focuses on their repertoire from the swing era. Titles like All Of Me, Avalon and Sweet Sue, are part of the current hits from the band.

Doors open to the performance hall 45 minutes before the start and masks must be worn at all times. Once the show has started, access to the room will not be allowed. Any audiovisual recording is prohibited. No food or drinks are available. The minimum age to access the venue is 3-years-old.

No tickets are needed for the FREE event, however, space will be limited to meet COVID restrictions so please arrive early.

