THE Billy Boom Band bring their head-banging concert to the Murcia Circus Theatre on Sunday, January 24 at 8 pm.

-- Advertisement --



The theatre located on Enrique Villar Street will host this wonderful musical event by the Billy Boom Band, who are a pop-rock group whose motto is “Rock is for kids”.

They are a group with a modern and very different tinge to what we are used to, a group that drives the youngest in the house crazy and awakens passions among adults.

The show is being called “Bullet Woman” and is set to be a universe of positive, vitalist, fun and very exciting songs. Pop-rock sounds and a creative show that project an important message to the children in attendance and put a smile on the adults faces.

Performers: Marcos Casal Cao (leader, singer and guitarist of La sonrisa de Julia), Raúl Delgado (drummer of La Sonrisa de Julia), Mario de Inocencio and Toni Barceló.

Tickets are available from €8 via eventos.murcia.es.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “The Billy Boom Band Bring Their Head-Banging Concert To Murcia”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.