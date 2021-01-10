The big clean up starts following the passing of storm Filomena

THE Marbella Council has mobilised more than 200 members of the local security forces (Local Police, Firefighters and Civil Protection), as well as staff from the Operational Services, Parks and Gardens and Cleaning, to clear up after storm Filomena.

This was confirmed by the mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, who on Saturday January 9, visited the points most hit by the storm accompanied by the Councillors of Public Safety and Works and Cleaning, José Eduardo Díaz and Diego López, respectively.

It was reported that Firefighters made a total of thirty safety visits in a few hours more than fifty emergency calls were received at the Marbella Operational Coordination Centre (CECOP) at the height of the storm.

“Today we are evaluating the material damage on the ground,” said Muñoz, adding that “the most urgent tasks have already begun, such as removal of trees or vehicles, and on Monday the repairs of the sections of El Paso will begin.”

Her tour took the mayor to ​​Artola beach, in Las Chapas, damaged by the waves and where a beach bar has been affected; social housing in the district, where a tree fell without causing personal injury; the A-7 underpass, near the Golden Beach development, which was flooded by the rising water and the Paseo Maritimo, near the beach of El Ancon, where a section of the wall has collapsed.

