WITH effect from January 12 and running until January 26, all bars and restaurants in Mallorca will, for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, be closed completely to the public.

The Balearic Government has taken this and several other new measures in order to try to limit the growing spike in Covid-19 infections.

Other measures mean that commercial establishments more than 700 metres in size will only be able to sell essential products, such as food and hygiene products and gyms will be closed as well.

Smaller businesses and shops will still be required to close by 8pm and limit the number of people allowed in to 30 per cent of capacity although bars and restaurants will be allowed to arrange home delivery and limited collection of food from their premises.

The 10pm to 6am curfew and maximum number of six family members allowed to meet will remain unchanged although residents are requested to stay at home after 8pm wherever possible.

