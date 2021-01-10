Storm Filomena Claims Another Victim On The Streets Of Snow-Logged Madrid.

After another night of heavy snowfall, an elderly man was discovered by locals buried in the snow on a street in Madrid. Police retrieved the body and at first sight, they said they could not see any signs of injury and that the poor man may have suffered a heart attack and fell onto the pavement. ‘The snow has been so intense that the body would have been covered up within minutes’, said local resident. Maria González. ‘I feel so sorry for the family, they must have been worried about him and then they get this news’, she went on to say.

Hundreds of drivers have been stuck on Madrid’s roads for up to 18 hours, without food or drink as emergency services work around the clock to shift tonnes of snow to allow the traffic to move. The problem is that within minutes the intense snowfall piles it back up again. There is movement, say Police, but very slow. There have been some cases of hypothermia, a lot of fatigue and high levels of stress, reports an emergency worker.

