THE SCOTTISH National Party has demanded that billions of pounds is paid by the government in compensation to Scotland due to the spiraling costs of Brexit which it did not vote for.

The SNP say that the central UK government in London must pay billions of pounds to Scotland to compensate the country’s work sectors that have been disrupted by Brexit. In 2016, only 32% of Scots voted to Leave the EU, and following Britain’s exit from the bloc talks of Scottish independence have been rekindled.

The Conservative Party “must apologise to Scottish businesses and pay compensation to Scotland for the long-term damage they are doing to our economy – costing us billions in lost trade and growth,” said Ian Blackford, the SNP’s leader in Westminster.

Scottish fishermen have complained that their exports to Europe have been badly disrupted, whereas in the past shellfish caught on the country’s shores could appear in French shops the following day under the EU system.

Blackford said Brexit was “an unnecessary act of economic vandalism, which has been inflicted against Scotland’s will”.

“The UK government must now provide an urgent multi-billion package of compensation to Scotland to mitigate the lasting Brexit harm is done to Scottish businesses, industries and communities,” he said.

