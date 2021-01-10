Scientific Adviser to Nicola Sturgeon Says Lockdown Should Be Extended By 12 weeks.

Nicola Sturgeon’s adviser says lockdown should continue for the next 12 weeks. Professor Devi Sridhar also said relying on vaccines alone is a ‘highly risky’ strategy. The Professor said that although lockdowns are “crude” and “catastrophic” for the economy and mental health one is needed given the prevalence of covid across the UK.

She added that a post- lockdown strategy must be put in place to suppress the virus going into the summer. “With the numbers we’re at, there’s no other choice,” she said.

Sridhar said, quote: “For me, it’s a three-phase strategy – first is right now, it’s crude, it’s catastrophic for the economy and for people’s mental health, but a lockdown. Get those numbers down, protect the NHS for the next 12 weeks. When we get into March and hopefully numbers are low again and we get into seasonal change, get your testing and tracing and your border measures in place to really suppress.”

Professor Sridhar went on to say: “And then in the summer, instead of taking your foot off the gas and saying ‘let’s open up everything’, actually think ‘how do we prevent this winter from happening again? How do we actually protect that low prevalence, get emergency teams in place in case there are flare-ups… go in, have a quick, sharp one-week lockdown and get your testing and tracing to clear the virus.”

