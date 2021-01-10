SCHOOLS in Spain insist they will reopen despite severe criticism

The Ministry of Education in Spain has insisted that schools will reopen on Monday, January 11, as planned, despite severe criticism that it will contribute to the spread of coronavirus. More than 1,20000 students will return to classrooms after the Christmas break following a slight delay of three days.

According to Josep Gonzalez-Cambray of the Barcelona Education Consortium, the past four months of term, where four out of five students continued to attend classes throughout Spain, have shown that the Covid situation within schools is under control.

“We have been able to keep all schools in the country open. We have done more than 600,000 PCRs in the educational community. Students are not infected within the school, but in family environments,” Cambray said.

