Sage Experts Want UK Nurseries Shut Down

SAGE Covid experts want UK nurseries shut down as the country struggles to take control of the coronavirus pandemic

Under tough Tier 4 lockdown rules in the UK, people are required to stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary, entertainment venues are shut, schools remain closed until February and all non-essential retail is prohibited. And yet, Sage Covid experts warn that these measures simply may not be enough to beat this wave of the pandemic, particularly with the new, mutant strain proving to be more contagious.

Sage member Anthony Costello, a professor of global health at UCL, told The Mirror: “We are in a national crisis with a pandemic out of control.

“We should have no nurseries open, no synagogues, no churches, no mosques. We should have compulsory masks, two-metre distancing.”

He went on: “We have to take this really seriously – that’s what Asian states did.

“The longer we allow it to go on transmitting, the quicker we are going to get a resistant virus to a vaccine, then we are in real doo-doo.”

Mr Costello’s grim warning comes as the UK has racked up more than 3million coronavirus infections and tragically recorded more than 80,000 Covid-related deaths.

