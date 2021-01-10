REAL MADRID Reported To Be Chasing Mbappe, Alaba, And Camavinga, and will offer three current stars new contracts



Real Madrid, according to reports in Spain by AS, has a shopping list of three big names they want to sign in 2021, Kylian Mbappe, Eduardo Camavinga, and David Alaba.

On top of the new players, bosses at the Madrid club are hoping to tie down new contracts with captain Sergio Ramos, aged 34, Luka Modric, aged 25, who are both now into their final six months of their current contracts, and Luis Vazquez, aged 29.

Los Blancos could face competition from Liverpool for the 22-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward, Mbappe, who is yet to sign a new contract in France, but is one of the most highly-rated young players in the world, who will not come cheap, and new PSG boss Pochettino is bound to do his utmost to keep his star player at the Parc des Princes.

David Alaba is a different item, as the 28-year-old defender is due to leave Bayern Munich when his contract expires this Summer anyway.

Zinedine Zidane is a huge admirer of the young 22-year-old Rennes midfielder, Camavinga, who already has three international caps for France.

