Pope Francis’ Personal Doctor Has Died From COVID-19 Complications

POPE Francis’ personal doctor, Fabrizio Soccorsi, has reportedly died aged 78 from COVID-19 complications, the Catholic News Agency reported.

Fabrizio Soccorsi, who became the Pope’s personal doctor in 2015, was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital for a previous health issue on December 26 and the Vatican announced that he sadly passed away on Saturday, January 9 as a result of complications related to Covid-19.

According to the profile disseminated by the Holy See, Soccorsi, born in Rome, graduated in Medicine and Surgery at the University “La Sapienza” in Rome in 1968 and has developed a “broad professional and teaching activity.”

He has also directed the department of liver, digestive and nutritional diseases of the Department of Internal Medicine and was a specialist at the Hospital de San Camilo Forlanini, in the Italian capital.

He has also taught Immunology classes at the Hospital Medical School of Rome and the Lazio Region.

Among other things, he has had “various collaborations and consultations” in the public sector, with more than a hundred publications and scientific contributions.

He was also an expert on the Medical Commission of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints.

The pope spoke yesterday urging everyone to take Covid-19 vaccines to protect themselves others and is expected to receive the jab himself next week.

