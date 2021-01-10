POLICE shut down improvised ‘raves’ and snowball fights in Madrid city centre as people come out to enjoy the snow despite being warned to stay home

The Municipal Police in Madrid had their hands full on Saturday, January 9, as crowds of people flocked to the city centre to enjoy the unprecedented snowfall brought by Storm Filomena, despite earlier warnings from the mayor, José Luis Martínez Almeida, that people needed to stay at home or risk being slapped with a fine.

-- Advertisement --



In Puerta del Sol, hoards of people can be seen singing and dancing to La Macarena and Who Cares in what has been described on social media as an ”improvised rave.”

Close by, police had to intervene to break up a snowball fight involving around seventy people in the Plaza de Callao and Gran Vía.

“Rave” improvisada en la Puerta del Sol 📍Suena “A quién le importa” de Alaska 👇🏽#Filomena pic.twitter.com/Zw4vUUogrt — Aitor Albizua (@aitoralbizua) January 9, 2021



The mayor condemned the actions of Covid flouters and reiterated the seriousness of Storm Filomena, which has already claimed several lives, saying “this snow tsunami is not a game and is poses real danger. It is an unprecedented snowfall in the history of Madrid.”

In shocking social media footage, several teenagers can even be seen using barricades to block the snow ploughs getting through to Gran Via and pelting police officers with snowballs who tried to disperse them.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police Shut Down Improvised ‘Raves’ And Snowball Fights in Madrid”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.