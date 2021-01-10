THE MAYOR of Paris has confirmed the city’s plans to convert the famous Champs-Elysees boulevard into an ambitious “extraordinary garden”.

-- Advertisement --



Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, has confirmed the French capital’s ambitious plans to convert the city’s main Champs-Elysees boulevard into an “extraordinary garden” that will breathe new life into a street that has become blighted by modern metropolis problems. The project will be designed by PCA-Stream architects.

The mayor confirmed that city authorities would spend a staggering quarter of a billion euro on the project to transform the traffic-choked shopping street into a vibrant green area for Parisians and tourists alike. Among the ambitious plans are to cut down on cars on the street by half, create tunnels of trees to improve air quality, and transforming busy roads into pedestrian areas.

“The legendary avenue has lost its splendour during the last 30 years. It has been progressively abandoned by Parisians and has been hit by several successive crises: the gilets jaunes, strikes, health and economic,” the Champs-Elysees committee said in a statement welcoming Hidalgo’s announcement.

The plan for the iconic historical boulevard, often viewed as the “main street of France”, will also include new ideas for transforming the Eiffel Tower area into a massive park and redesigning the centre of Paris to become more “ecological, desirable and inclusive”.

Meanwhile, the Spanish capital, Madrid, has also unveiled plans for a massive eco-driven makeover to begin this year.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Paris to Convert Champs-Elysees into “Extraordinary Garden””. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.