Pakistan Plunged Into Darkness As Power Disappears For 200 Million People.

The whole of Pakistan spent Saturday night without power as the countries electricity grid encountered a major fault, according to authorities. Over 200 Million people were advised to ‘go to bed early and don’t worry about it’ by the government as army’s of Pakistani technicians were urgently dispatched to locate the fault.

‘Pakistan’s national power grid has failed,’ said a spokesman, leaving almost the entire country in the dark. With officials blaming a mysterious “plunge in the frequency,” conspiracy theories quickly proliferated.

“A countrywide blackout has been caused by a sudden plunge in the frequency in the power transmission system,” Pakistani power minister Omar Ayub Khan wrote on Twitter, shortly after the country was plunged into darkness before midnight on Saturday. Update: The outage started when a transmission line connected to the national grid was damaged in an explosion, officials said. Authorities blamed the attack on a separatist group in the Baluchistan province in the country’s southwest.

Pakistanis went outside their homes to take pictures of their blacked-out cities and towns, with the starry night sky clearly visible above without the usual light pollution. China is now reportedly supplying new power generation equipment in a bid to bolster up the power grid.



