MUTANT Covid variant ‘replicates in the throat’ according to a new study

A new study, coordinated between Public Health England and Birmingham University may have discovered why the new coronavirus strain spreads more quickly – it appears that ir replicates faster in the throat compared to the original virus, according to scientists.

Samples taken from the nose and throat of patients diagnosed with the new variant of Covid-19 were found to have a “high viral load” compared with those who had the original virus.

The experts agree that this study may go a long way to explaining why the mutant Covid spreads more than 50 per cent faster.

Leader of the study Michael Kidd told the Mirror:

“Clearly, the higher viral loads inferred from samples could determine the infectiousness of subjects, and thus the ability of the virus to transmit onwards.”

