Mother arrested for leaving seven-year-old home alone at night

A WOMAN in her forties was arrested for leaving her seven-year-old daughter alone in their home in the early hours of the morning in Malaga.

When the child awoke in the dark and called out for her mother, she got no answer, so, afraid, she got as close as she could to the door of the apartment, which as locked from the outside, and called for help.

A relative who lives in the same apartment block heard her and came to see what was happening, then called the emergency services.

When the Malaga Local Police arrived, according to local Spanish daily Diario Sur, it was 2.15am. They spoke to the frightened girl through the door, which they attempted to open, but in the end, they had to call in the fire brigade.

Using their ladder, the firemen were able to access the house from the balcony and found that the girl was OK, other than being scared and nervous.

Her mother then arrived, concerned to see the police and fire department outside, and allowed the police into the apartment. She told them that she had had to go out for a moment, but a relative claimed that it was a common occurrence for her to leave the child alone at night.

Therefore, she was arrested for an alleged crime of temporary abandonment of minors.

The girl was left in the care of the relative who had alerted the emergency services.

