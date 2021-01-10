Mother and Three Children Killed in Tragic Melbourne House Fire

A WOMAN and her three children have lost their lives in a tragic house fire in Melbourne, Australia.

The remains of the four victims were discovered “huddled together” in the property in the Glen Waverley area of Melbourne’s southeast following a tragic house fire. A man related to the Japanese family reportedly escaped the blaze with serious burns as flames destroyed the home on Saturday night.

“He himself has been burned and taken to hospital,” Senior Sergeant Neville Major told local media. “He is currently intubated and unable to assist us with our inquiries. And we will not be able to speak with him for the next 24 to 48 hours.”

Arson Squad detectives as currently investigating the scene of the tragic blaze as police work to determine the cause of the fire. “Investigators have been told the fire started in the Tulloch Grove property just after 1.40 am,” Victoria Police said in a statement.

“Sadly, a woman and three children have been located deceased at the residence and are yet to be formally identified.”

Senior Sergeant Major said the force treated all fires as potential arson incidents “until we can determine that they’re not”.

