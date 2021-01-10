Mediterranean Diet Can Slow Down Prostate Cancer

MEDITERRANEAN diet can slow down the progression of prostate cancer and a wave of other health issues

A study conducted by the MD Anderson Cancer Centre of the University of Texas has shown that the Mediterranean diet such as that eaten in Spain can dramatically reduce the progression of prostate cancer. Additionally, the study found that a diet rich in legumes, fruit, vegetables, fish and healthy fats such as those found in olive oil had a similar effect on patients with diabetes and those taking statins to treat high cholesterol.

Interestingly, while the majority of participants were Caucasian, the results showed that the Mediterranean diet had an even more dramatic impact on African Americans and those who identified as ‘non-white’.

“The Mediterranean diet has been consistently associated with a lower risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease, and mortality. This study in men with early-stage prostate cancer takes us one step closer to providing evidence-based dietary recommendations to optimize outcomes in patients with cancer, who along with their families, have many questions in this area”, the authors of the report concluded.

______________________________________________________________________

