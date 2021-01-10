Mayor of London Welcomes New Covid Vaccination Unit at ExCel Centre

THE Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, welcomes a new NHS Covid Vaccination Unit at the ExCel Centre in a statement made on Sunday, January 10.

The Mayor declared a major incident over the weekend because as of Friday, January 8, there were 7,000 Covid patients in London hospitals which was almost 2,000 more than the first peak last April. Almost 1,000 were on in critical care wards on ventilators.

In light of his declaration, the ExCel Centre was turned into Covid-19 vaccination centre by the NHS, and Khan issued a thank you: “I want to say thank you to our brilliant NHS staff who have transformed the ExCel Centre to be used as a new large-scale vaccination venue, as well as preparing the NHS Nightingale Hospital to open as a new patient rehabilitation facility in a different part of the centre.

“This will be crucial in freeing up much-needed beds across London’s hospitals, while also accelerating the roll-out of the vaccine.

“The situation in the capital is now critical and I have declared a major incident because the threat this virus poses to our city is at crisis point. We must work together to get the spread of the virus under control and that’s why I am urging Londoners to stay at home, unless it is absolutely necessary, to protect themselves, others and our NHS.”

