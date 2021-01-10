Manchester Restaurant Owner Killed By Car Jacking Thieves

A restaurant owner from Manchester has died after he was ‘run over by thieves who stole his car’.



A murder investigation has now been launched following the death of the much-loved restaurant owner who died after his car was stolen while delivering food in Greater Manchester. Tributes have poured in for Haji Mohammed Hedayatul Islam – known as Nowab Miah – who was delivering a meal on Friday evening in Romiley, Stockport.

It is believed the 53-year-old father, from Hyde, Tameside, was run over while trying to stop his car being stolen at around 9 pm. The thieves sped off leaving Mr Miah injured in the road. He died in hospital today, Sunday, January 10th, police confirmed. A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and detained on suspicion of robbery.

GMP Detectives believe there were other people involved and are urging witnesses to come forward. They are continuing to look for a silver Mercedes which they believe was stolen.

