MAN CITY Warning As Barcelona Presidential Candidate Wants To Bring Pep Guardiola Back to the Club if he Wins Election
Victor Font, one of the candidates for the Barcelona football club presidency, following Josep Maria Bartomeu’s resignation, will have set alarm bells ringing in Manchester with his announcement that should he win the election on January 24, then he promises to bring former coach Pep Guardiola back to the Camp Nou.
Font has declared he will bring not only Guardiola but also stated he will sign club legend, Xavi Hernandez as the coach, with Guardiola adopting a ‘behind-the-scenes- role’ at the Spanish giants, a declaration that is bound to win him many voters, in bringing back the club’s most successful coach, and one of the fans favourite players ever.
