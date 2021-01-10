SPAIN’S MINISTER for Transport Jose Luis Abales has announced that Madrid’s Barajas Airport will resume flights tomorrow after heavy snow caused it to close.

-- Advertisement --



Jose Luis Abales says that “tomorrow we will be in a position to make the arrivals work” at Madrid’s Barajas airport, which has been closed since Friday (January 8th) due to intense snowfall in the Spanish capital.

The Transport Minister said that although some operations at Spain’s busiest airport will resume on Monday (January 11th), full operations will resume “very gradually”.

Heavy snowfall seen throughout parts of Spain has led to transport chaos, with the capital suspending all public transport except for its underground metro system as Madrid experiences its most serious snowstorm in 50 years.

Madrid, Aragon, and Castilla la-Mancha have suspended classes for students in each province due to adverse weather conditions, while the capital’s mayor José Luis Martínez Almeida announced that the city council is considering asking the national government to declare the metropolis a “disaster area”.

Aragon, Catalonia, and the Valencian Community remain on Red Alert as Storm Filomena continues to bring adverse weather to Spain while lighter snowfall has been recorded in southern Andalucia and other provinces.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Madrid’s Barajas Airport Will Resume Flights Tomorrow Says Minister”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.