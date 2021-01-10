MADRID’S airport, bus and rail services remain shut down as officials examine the after-effects of Storm Filomena

The weather may be improving slightly, but as of Sunday morning, January 10, Barajas airport in Madrid remains closed and both the bus and rail services are not operational. Aena and Enaire said they will monitor conditions throughout the morning in the hope that it will be safe to fly by the afternoon; however, they have warned that protocols are “very strict and frosts are expected.”

-- Advertisement --



On Saturday, January 9, Renfe cancelled all trains to and from Madrid and services are also expected to resume sometime later on Sunday afternoon, once it has been established that the going is safe.

On the other hand, The municipal Transportation Company (EMT) has announced that all bus services will remain suspended throughout Sunday. The EMP posted an update on social media:

“Due to adverse weather conditions and in accordance with the Madrid Transport Consortium, this Sunday, January 10, the EMT bus service will continue to be suspended”.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Madrid’s Airport, Bus And Rail Services Remain Shut Down”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.