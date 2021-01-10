Long arm of the (forensic) law

LAST year, the Policia Nacional’s Forensic Unit in Almeria increased fingerprint identification by 5.5 per cent.

Specialist officers using the new Said CAFIS 6.0 programme were able to pinpoint 95 detainees accused of crimes that included breaking and entering, robbery with violence and homicide via finger and palm prints.

The Forensic Unit also helped to identify 15 suspects involved in drug trafficking after inspecting 11 illicit marihuana plantations, the Policia Nacional revealed.

Biological evidence found at crime scenes, which also contributed to identifying offenders, was sent to the Policia Nacional’s Territorial Biology-DNA Laboratory based in Granada for DNA profiling, the police explained.

This was used to trace 37 offenders later accused of sexual assault and attempted murder amongst other offences as well as a male who was remanded for the murder of an Almeria City woman in 2019.

