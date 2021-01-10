LEGENDS BAR In La Cala De Mijas Raised 700€ For La Cala Lions Club despite the atrocious weather conditions

The famous Legends Bar in La Cala de Mijas hosted a fantastic charity afternoon to raise money for the La Cala Lions Club, on Friday, January 8, and despite the terrible weather conditions, it was a huge success, raising just over 700€ for the charity.

Legends owners, Andrea and Paul, donated 75 per cent of the door ticket sales, plus a raffle, to the La Cala Lions Club, a charity dear to their hearts, as it helps the local community.

Andrea and Paul have recently refurbished the beautiful live music venue, to almost twice its original size, and under the current stringent restrictions are persevering with trying to give people a place to go for entertainment, whilst complying totally with all the coronavirus rules.

With severe weather in most of the Costa del Sol, La Cala was no exception, and Legends suffered a flooded kitchen, but, to use the old showbiz phrase, “The show must go on”, and with people arriving at 1.30pm, by 2pm the bar was full to its allowed capacity, everybody getting a temperature check before being allowed in, and tables in the venue all socially-distanced and roped off, with table service only by the excellent Legends waitresses.

There is always an amazing vibe at Legends, and this afternoon would be no exception, as two of the best-loved acts on the Costa del Sol were appearing, the hilarious ‘Dragtastic’, one of the best drag acts you could ever wish to watch, and Scotland’s multi-talented Mr Mark T Connor, performing his tribute to Neil Diamond, along with some classic hit songs from the ’60s and ’70s.

It was all over for 6pm, and everybody then had to venture out into the now flooded streets of La Cala, on what turned into a horrendous night of torrential rain.

Oh, and as a footnote, Andrea would like to know if anybody has found her plastic roof that blew off their top terrace at home!

