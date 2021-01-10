Labora Offers 500 Free Training Courses To The Unemployed

LABORA offers 500 free training courses to unemployed people in Spain’s Costa Blanca

Valencia Employment and Training Service, Labora, has announced that it is opening up a registration process for over 500 free training courses to help upskill the region’s unemployed. The initiative will offer certified training in customer services, hairdressing, hospitality, plumbing and IT, as well as several language courses.

In addition, Labora has decided to provide specific training to those wishing to open their own businesses, with training in business management and development on offer, as well as professional improvement courses in Excel and graphic design. A number of health and social care classes are also available.

The Ministry of Sustainable Economy, in collaboration with Labora, has invested €44million in training initiatives for 2021, and most of the courses offer professional accreditation. A full list of the courses available, and instructions on how to register, can be found on the Labora website.

