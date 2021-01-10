Keir Starmer Pulls U-Turn on Post-Brexit Free Movement Pledge

LABOUR PARTY leader Keir Starmer has pulled a u-turn on his leadership vote pledge to protect the free movement of EU citizens in the UK after Brexit.

While running in a Labour party contest to replace Jeremy Corybn as leader, Keir Starmer promised to “defend free movement” as the UK leaves the European Union.

In an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Marr, the Holborn and St Pancras (London) MP said that his party had to be honest with the public in conceeding that major renogitiations of Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal would not be possible under a Labour government.

When Marr reminded Starmer that he was asked whether he would retain the freedom of movement of European citizens in a post-Brexit Britain during the party’s leadership race, he said said he would “bring back, argue for, challenge” any restrictions on free travel for bloc citizens.

“I don’t think that there’s scope for major renegotiation. We’ve just had four years of negotiation. We’ve arrived at a treaty and now we’ve got to make that treaty work,” Starmer told Marr, performing what critics have described as a U-turn on his leadership pledge.

“Whether we like it or not, that is going to be the treaty that an incoming Labour government inherits and has to make work. And it is not being straight with the British public to say we can come into office in 2024 and operate some other treaty,” he said.

