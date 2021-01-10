January celebrations of two major Saint’s days cancelled due to pandemic

AS January heralds the traditional celebrations of the feasts of Saint Anthony and Saint Sebastian, the Balearic Government has announced that local councils must not allow any to take place.

In a video conference which included the President of the Mallorca Council, Catalina Cladera and with the mayors of a dozen municipalities on the island where these celebrations are especially popular, Francina Armengol told them to suspend any celebration as well as all cultural, recreational and sporting activities associated with those saints.

She explained that the decision was taken in order to ensure that crowds were not allowed to gather and thus make the risk of infection with Covid-19 greater and the mayors of nine towns where the celebrations were most popular as well as the as well as the president of the FELIB (Association of Town Halls), were included in the meeting.

Limited masses would be allowed to be held but with a maximum congregation numbering 30 per cent of capacity of the church allowed and some celebrations of the event would be held behind locked doors with general blessings cancelled.

