ITALY hopes to have vaccinated six million people by the end of March, the commissioner for the coronavirus emergency, Domenico Arcuri, announced today (January 10).

He pointed out, in statements to the RAI television network, that the contracts signed with Pfizer and Moderna by the EU will allow reaching that number of vaccinated and added that throughout this year Italy will obtain 60 million doses from these two producers and will be able to vaccinate 30 million Italians.

According to the latest official data, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign on December 27, Italy has already administered the first dose of vaccine to almost 590,000 people, which is why this country occupies the first place among the members of the EU and is the fourth in the world.

Italy has registered 18,627 new coronavirus infections and 361 deaths in the last 24 hours, while the Government finalises the next decree with new restrictive measures against covid.

