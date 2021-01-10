INDONESIAN Boeing 737 Plane Crash Site Found Claims Navy with 10 ships now deployed to the area
Indonesian Navy search teams claim to have located the crash site of the missing Boeing 737 Sriwijaya Air jet plane, which crashed into the sea yesterday (Saturday) with 62 passengers on board, after taking off at 14.36 local time, from Jakarta airport.
The jet, which is confirmed not to be a Boeing 737 Max, with the call sign SJY182, disappeared off air traffic control radar screens at 14.40 local time, only four minutes after take-off, on its 90-minute flight to Pontianak in the West Kalimantan province, West of Borneo.
The Indonesian Navy has deployed 10 ships to the area, complete with Navy divers, to search for survivors, while investigators continue to search and analyze wreckage believed to be from the fated aircraft.
Search and rescue operations are reported to have been suspended overnight but will resume on Sunday morning, with Air Marshal Bagus Puruhito, the head of the national search and rescue agency, stating the aircraft did not set off any distress signal, and according to the flight-tracking website Flightradar24.com, it dropped more than 10,000ft in less than one minute, with eye-witnesses reporting hearing an explosion.
