The Indonesian Navy has deployed 10 ships to the area, complete with Navy divers, to search for survivors, while investigators continue to search and analyze wreckage believed to be from the fated aircraft.

Search and rescue operations are reported to have been suspended overnight but will resume on Sunday morning, with Air Marshal Bagus Puruhito, the head of the national search and rescue agency, stating the aircraft did not set off any distress signal, and according to the flight-tracking website Flightradar24.com, it dropped more than 10,000ft in less than one minute, with eye-witnesses reporting hearing an explosion.

_________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Indonesian Boeing 737 Plane Crash Site Found Claims Navy”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.