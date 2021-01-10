Holidaymakers Face Being Trapped Abroad In Their Hotel Rooms Under New Rules.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is scheduled to introduce laws this coming week which will require travellers to produce a negative test result no older than 72 hours before they will be allowed to board a plane, boat or train to the UK.

From Thursday, January 14, all travellers will need to provide proof of a negative test before arriving in the UK. The results must be obtained less than 72 hours before departure, with ‘zero tolerance’ £500 fines for those who flout the rules. The new rules are the UK’s latest bid to control the spread of the coronavirus, especially the new South African variant.

However, Britons who test positive for the virus at the end of their holiday or business trip will have to follow that country’s local quarantine rules – which could mean up to two weeks confined to a hotel room in places such as Spain, Italy, Germany or even Dubai, for example. The UAE (United Arab Emirates) have some of the most expensive hotels in the world- wherever you stay over, it’s not going to be cheap.

The requirement in Italy is that travellers have to test negative twice before they are released from the country’s 14-day quarantine period. Dubai also has two-week isolation orders in place for infected people, a negative test there could mean a costly hotel stay.

Spain has banned British tourists from flying there but those already in the country can fly back home. If they test positive they will have to quarantine at their hotel or holiday accommodation for 14 days- meaning extra costs that they have to absorb themselves.

