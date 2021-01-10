Hero Surgeon Walks To Work

A resident surgeon at one of Madrid’s hospitals finally made it to work by walking all the way.

Transport towards Puerta del Hierro Hospital in Madrid is somewhat static with metres of snow rain, hail and high winds, but one surgeon will not let those quite considerable elements stop him getting to work.

Walking 17 kilometres through snow, ice wind and near-freezing temperatures for nearly two hours to reach the hospital, and perform a shift in the Cardiac surgery unit, the surgeon’s story has gone viral, and even health Minister Salvador Illa praised the young doctor(MIR).

The minister wrote on his Twitter page “All my gratitude to this young man for guarding his post at the Puerta del Hierro hospital “.

Many medical staff brave the winter weather every day to save lives, this surgeon (not officially named ) is one of them.

