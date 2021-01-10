Healthcare supplies guaranteed for the Valencian Community

NOTHING will prevent the Generalitat from obtaining and storing the equipment that health professionals need to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The regional government revealed that over the next two years 93 companies have signed contracts totalling €240 million to provide, deliver and distribute the vital supplies that are deposited at the Feria Valencia trade fair site.

-- Advertisement --



This is the logistics centre where the healthcare supplies are received, stored and later sent out – according to demand – to the region’s hospitals, and health centres as well as care homes for the elderly or disabled.

Twenty-six of the firms belong to the Valencian Community and another 64 are located inside Spain. One of the remaining three companies is German, another is based in Holland and a third is Latvian.

At present the Health department has enough reserves for the next five months, Generalitat sources confirmed.

The regional government is acquiring 232 different products from these 93 firms which include disposable gowns, polythene aprons, disposable helmets, caps, overshoes and three different types of face mask. In other words, all the material that was in such worryingly short supply when the pandemic first struck last March.

Thanks to the conditions of the tenders for the Generalitat contracts, small and medium Valencian Community companies were able to put in bids, revealed Maria Jose Mira.

The Generalitat commissioner responsible for coordinating the supplies, Mira also worked with the regional Health department on coordinating the contracts and tenders for acquiring them.

These homegrown companies – many in the industrial and textile producing areas around Alcoy and Onteniente – learnt to adapt to the pandemic by modifying their production processes to manufacture healthcare material.

“We shouldn’t forget that this cluster of firms guaranteed supplies at a difficult time when access to the foreign markets was very complicated,” Mira said.

“This strategic sector helped us in an extremely complex situation and it will continue to help us during this stage of the fight against the pandemic,” Mira declared.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Healthcare supplies guaranteed for the Valencian Community.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.