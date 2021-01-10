GLASGOW RANGERS Beat Aberdeen To Go 22 Points Clear At The Top in Scotland

Rangers have gone an incredible 22 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership, to continue Steven Gerard’s unbeaten run this season, after beating Aberdeen at Pittodrie today (Sunday) 1-2, with Alfredo Morelos bagging both goals, to edge his team one step nearer a first Premiership title since 2011.

Derek McInnes’ Aberdeen side was on a six-match run of games unbeaten and was looking to close the gap on second-placed Celtic, but when Ryan Hedges brought down Moreles in the box, on the half-hour mark of the first half, it was game over, as referee John Beaton produced the red card, and Aberdeen were reduced to 10 men, with James Tavernier failing to convert the resulting penalty.

Morelos gave Rangers the lead as he collected the ball, turned, and fired low into the net.

Curtis Main was fortunate to stay on the pitch not long afterward, with a reckless challenge on Borna Barisic luckily for him only getting a yellow card.

Shortly after the re-start, it was Morelos again, latching onto a Kent back-heel and hitting the ball low into the goal, but the result was never in doubt, though Kennedy did manage to put a goal past Allan McGregor to make it 1-2 as Aberdeen showed a spark of a comeback.

